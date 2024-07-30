Hawks swap Liddell for Suns’ Roddy

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks acquired David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for E.J. Liddell in a swap of power forwards on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Liddell was traded for the second time in less than one month. The Hawks acquired Liddell as part of a package that included two first-round draft picks in a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. Liddell was a second-round pick from Ohio State by New Orleans in 2022.

Roddy was the No. 23 overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2022 NBA draft before his draft rights were acquired by Memphis.

Roddy started 13 of 65 games with Memphis and Phoenix in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. / AP