Heat keep Jazz out of tune

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo racked up 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat held off a late Utah Jazz rally for a 115-109 victory on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in PH).

Davion Mitchell had 19 points, while Pelle Larsson added 14 as Miami secured its third win in four games and finished its five-game road trip with a 3-2 record.

According to the Associated Press (AP), late blocks from Klay Thompson and Bam Adebayo helped the Heat preserve the victory after Utah threatened to erase the deficit in the closing minutes.

Antetokounmpo, who played with his sprained right wrist heavily wrapped while on the bench, showed little discomfort during the game.

He made 12 of 21 shots from the field and moved up the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 21,836 career points, overtaking Gary Payton for 39th place.

The Jazz, meanwhile, suffered their ninth consecutive defeat despite strong performances from their young players. Rookie Darryn Peterson finished with 25 points, narrowly missing his career-high 26 for the second straight game, while fellow teenager Ace Bailey added 23.

Isaiah Collier, who had yet to make a three-pointer this season, suddenly found his range in the fourth quarter and buried four straight shots from beyond the arc to cut Miami’s advantage to 101-93.

Svi Mykhailiuk followed with consecutive baskets to pull Utah within 112-107 in the final minute, but the Jazz ran out of time.

Utah was severely undermanned, with four starters sidelined by injuries: Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Keyonte George (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), and Jusuf Nurkic (foot).

Miami earlier built its cushion through a 15-2 third-quarter surge sparked by Antetokounmpo’s scoring. Larsson also helped the Heat establish control in the second quarter, capping a 13-1 run with a trey at the 6:58 mark for a 49-32 lead.

The Jazz’s turnover problems continued to haunt them, as they committed 18 compared with Miami’s eight.

Magic snap skid

Franz Wagner erupted for a season-best 33 points as the Orlando Magic ended a four-game losing streak with a 107-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the AP reported.

Wagner also collected seven rebounds and seven assists, while Anthony Black contributed 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Wagner shot 10 of 21 from the field and converted all 10 of his free throws. He also delivered 30 points and 11 assists in Saturday’s 126-119 loss to Golden State.

The Magic took control with an 18-5 second-quarter run capped by Wagner’s three-pointer, which gave Orlando a 52-43 advantage with 3:10 left in the half. The Magic maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Zach LaVine paced Sacramento with 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including six triples in nine attempts. Darius Acuff Jr. added 29 points after sinking four shots from three-point range.

The 19-year-old Acuff now has 288 points, the most by an NBA rookie through the first 11 games of a season since Michael Jordan scored 289 for the Chicago Bulls in 1984.

Sacramento has now dropped four straight games and remains winless at home at 0-6.

Domantas Sabonis, who sat out Sunday’s 114-108 home loss to Miami because of soreness in his left knee, was held scoreless on two attempts in 24 minutes. The three-time All-Star and NBA rebounding champion finished with five assists and two rebounds.

Desmond Bane added 15 points for Orlando, while Wendell Carter Jr. had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks routed the Milwaukee Bucks 117-85, Boston defeated Philadelphia 123-101, Phoenix Suns overwhelmed Los Angeles Clippers 133-110, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Oklahoma City Thunder a 123-103 defeat. / LBG