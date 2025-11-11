Heat scorch Cavs in OT

ANDREW Wiggins threw down an alley-oop dunk at the buzzer in overtime as the Miami Heat edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-138 in a wild, high-scoring duel Monday night (Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, PH time).

Norman Powell poured in 33 points, while rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Wiggins finished with 23 for Miami, which also got 14 points and 20 rebounds from Kel’el Ware.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. His three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in overtime tied the game before Wiggins caught a lob from Nikola Jovic for the game-winning dunk. De’Andre Hunter scored 23, and Evan Mobley had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs.

The Heat improved to 5-0 at home for just the third time in franchise history, joining the 2012–13 and 2019–20 squads that reached the NBA Finals.

It was the first meeting between the teams since last season’s first-round playoff sweep, when Cleveland crushed Miami by a record 122-point total margin. “It was very humbling,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was embarrassing.” Not this time.

Miami played without Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (heel), while Cleveland lost Darius Garland to a recurring toe injury in the third quarter. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was also ejected late in the period.

Cleveland launched 120 shots, including 65 from beyond the arc — the most three-point attempts by any team since 2019. The Cavs made 21 triples, extending their NBA-record streak to 98 straight regular-season games with at least 10 made threes.

Spurs 121, Bulls 117

Victor Wembanyama exploded for 38 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, scoring 18 in the fourth quarter as San Antonio rallied past Chicago, 121-117, for its third straight win.

The 7-foot-4 phenom hit six three-pointers and became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and five threes in a game. De’Aaron Fox added 21 points for the Spurs, while Stephon Castle had 19 points and 11 assists.

Kevin Huerter led Chicago with 23 points, but the Bulls squandered a 13-point lead and shot just 28 percent in the fourth quarter.

Magic 115, Blazers 112

Desmond Bane buried a 27-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Orlando 115-112 over Portland after the Blazers erased a nine-point deficit.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Bane added 22 points and seven assists. Shaedon Sharpe scored 31 for Portland, which briefly went ahead 112-110 with 10 seconds left before Banchero tied it and stole an inbounds pass to set up Bane’s winner.

Pistons 137, Wizards 135 (OT)

Cade Cunningham notched a triple-double with 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Detroit outlasted Washington, 137-135, in overtime for its seventh straight win.

Cunningham took 45 shots — the most in the NBA this season — and Daniss Jenkins forced overtime with a clutch corner three. Jenkins finished with 24 points, while Jalen Duren had 19 and 14 rebounds.

CJ McCollum scored 42 for the Wizards, who fell to 1-10 after missing two late chances to tie.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers topped Charlotte 121-111, Milwaukee Bucks edged Dallas 116-114, Minnesota Timberwolves beat Utah 120-113, Phoenix Suns routed New Orleans Pelicans 121-98, and the Atlanta Hawks downed the Los Angeles Clippers 105-102. / From the wires