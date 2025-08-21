Heavy rains in Niger leave 47 dead, thousands affected

NIAMEY, Niger — Torrential rains since the start of 2025 have left 47 people dead and 70 others injured as of Aug. 20, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) said Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Most of the victims died after their homes — many built with clay — collapsed, while others drowned, according to the DGPC.

The heavy rainfall has also affected 7,754 households and killed 257 livestock.

In 2024, heavy rains in the West African country caused 396 deaths, affected 206,474 households, and destroyed 158,767 homes. / XINHUA