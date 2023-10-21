Holcim recognized for sustainability excellence in Europa Awards

HOLCIM Philippines’s efforts to drive business results and positive impact were recognized in the 2023 Europa Awards, with the company bagging top prizes in the Digitalization for Sustainability and Water Resource Management categories.

Organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Europa Awards recognizes companies for exceptional performance and contributions in promoting sustainability in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Philippine Development Plan.

The company received the Water Resource Management Award for excellence in managing water resources through innovative approaches and practices.

The company highlighted its success in reducing freshwater withdrawals by 64 percent since 2018, driven by investments in systems for operational efficiency and rainwater harvesting facilities.

Holcim Philippines aims to cut freshwater withdrawals to zero and provide water to the communities by 2030.

It was the second water award Holcim Philippines received in 2023, with the company also bagging the Wise Water Choice Award from the National Water Resources Board earlier this year.

Holcim Philippines also took home top honors in the Digitalization for Sustainability category for excellent use of technology to reach sustainability goals.