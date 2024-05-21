Hong Kong to keep eye on protest song ban

HONG KONG’S leader said Tuesday his administration would keep monitoring for any non-compliance with a court order that bans a popular protest song, days after YouTube blocked access to dozens of videos of the tune in the city.

The ban targets anyone who broadcasts or distributes “Glory to Hong Kong” — popularly sung during huge anti-government protests in 2019 — to advocate for the separation of the city from China. It also prohibits any actions that misrepresent the song as the national anthem with the intent to insult the anthem.

In his weekly news briefing, Chief Executive John Lee said if the government found any instances of non-compliance, it would then notify the relevant internet platforms about the content of the injunction.

The court ban sought by the government has raised concerns over a further decline in the city’s freedom of expression and internet freedom. Critics have also warned it might disrupt the operation of tech giants and undermine the city’s appeal as a global financial hub.

Last week, YouTube blocked access to 32 videos of the song that were deemed to be “prohibited publications” under the injunction for viewers in the city. The tech company said it was disappointed by the court’s decision and would continue to consider its options for an appeal. / AP