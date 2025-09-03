Houthis claim Tel Aviv drone attacks

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi group said Tuesday it launched multiple attacks on targets in Israel, including the Israeli army’s General Staff headquarters in Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion International Airport and a vessel in the northern Red Sea.

In a statement aired on the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesman Yahya Sarea said “a Sammad-4 drone struck the Israeli army’s General Staff building” in Tel Aviv. He added that other drones targeted a power station in Hadera, Ben Gurion Airport and the Port of Ashdod.

Sarea also said the group launched two drones and a cruise missile at the container ship MSC Aby in the northern Red Sea, accusing the vessel of maintaining trade links with Israeli ports.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from Israel or the ship’s operator.

The alleged attacks came a day after the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile strike near the Scarlet Ray oil tanker in the northern Red Sea.

The escalation followed an Israeli airstrike Thursday in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital, that killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Houthi-appointed prime minister, along with 11 other Houthi ministers. It was a major blow to the group, which controls much of northern Yemen.

Israeli media reported that the strike on the Houthi cabinet aimed to deter the group from launching further attacks on Israel and Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea. However, the Houthis vowed revenge, warning that Israel would face “dark days ahead.” / XINHUA