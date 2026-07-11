Hype builds up for Dybantsa

ROOKIE top pick AJ Dybantsa gets massive love from basketball fans following an explosive debut for the Washington Wizards in the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) Summer League.

Netizens go wild with fire comments in Dybantsa’s debut game with 27 points and a 99-88 win against the Utah Jazz on Friday in a game that featured the Draft’s top two picks.

No. 1 pick Aj Dybantsa, 19, got the better of second overall pick Darryn Peterson, who poured in 24 points in a losing effort.

With the results, netizens quipped that the Wizards’ new top gun is the closest one for the modern Tracy McGrady.

One netizen described him as a combo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, while another said that there’s a reason why he’s the first overall pick for this year’s NBA Draft.

Someone also pointed out that the future of the Wizards is in good hands as the roster for the upcoming season also looks solid with Trae Young, Kris Middleton, Deandre Ayton, and Dybantsa.

The 6-foot-9 small forward led all of US basketball in scoring with 25.5 points per game and won the Julius Erving Award as a college freshman before going to the NBA. / RSC