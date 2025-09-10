IAEA, Iran agree to resume inspection activities

VIENNA — The UN nuclear watchdog and Iran agreed Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Cairo on practical modalities to resume nuclear inspection activities in Iran, according to an official social media post.

“This is an important step in the right direction,” said Rafael Grossi, director general of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). His post included photos of him signing documents with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abb-as Araghchi.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA after Israeli-U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists in June. The nuclear watchdog, however, remained in contact with Iranian authorities.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Araghchi would meet Grossi in the Egyptian capital to conclude talks on a new framework for bilateral cooperation. / XINHUA