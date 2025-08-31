Iga, Jannik march on

BOTH Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek reminded the tennis world that even champions are not immune to struggle.

Their victories at the US Open on Saturday (Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, PH time) were less about brilliance and more about persistence, problem-solving, and composure under pressure.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek nearly let the first set slip away against Anna Kalinskaya, trailing 5-1 before rallying to win 7-6 (2), 6-4.

It was far from her cleanest match, marked by nine service breaks and 67 combined unforced errors, but her ability to save four set points and stay calm proved decisive.

The victory was her 20th at a Grand Slam this year, pulling her level with world number one Aryna Sabalenka. “At 5-1 it’s easy to panic, and I didn’t,” Swiatek said. She now faces 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last 16.

Sinner, the men’s top seed, endured a similar scare against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. After losing the opening set, the 24-year-old Italian steadied himself for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win, extending his unbeaten streak at hardcourt majors to 24 matches.

“I’m not a machine. I also struggle sometimes,” Sinner admitted, crediting his focus and mental resolve for the turnaround. He will next face 23rd seed Alexander Bublik, who outlasted American Tommy Paul in a five-set thriller.

Not all the favorites advanced. World number three Alexander Zverev was sent packing after Felix Auger-Aliassime stormed back from a set down to upset the German 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4. Zverev’s frustration boiled over as Auger-Aliassime’s aggressive shot-making

shifted momentum.

Earlier, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the 18th seed and last year’s quarter-finalist, crushed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Wimbledon runner-up

Amanda Anisimova.

The fourth round also promises a blockbuster matchup between two of the sport’s most popular names. Naomi Osaka, a four-time major winner, overcame Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, while defending champion Coco Gauff dispatched Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-1.

Their clash on Monday will be their first at the US Open since 2019, when a 15-year-old Gauff was comforted by Osaka after a straight-sets loss in an emotional post-match moment. “Hopefully it will be a different result,” Gauff said with a smile.

Even doubles play echoed the day’s theme of resilience, as 45-year-old Venus Williams and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez combined for a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory in their debut

as partners.

Attrition has also been a factor this year. Nine players have already retired from singles matches before the end of the third round, with three withdrawals on Saturday alone.

As the tournament heads into its second week, survival — both physical and mental — is proving just as important as shot-making brilliance.

