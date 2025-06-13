Indian PM visits plane crash site in Gujarat, meets injured at hospital

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 13, 2025, visited the crash site of Air India flight AI 171 in the western state of Gujarat and later met with the injured at a civil hospital, officials said.

The plane crash on Thursday afternoon killed 241 people on board. However, one passenger survived the crash and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

It had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian on board, in addition to two pilots and 10 crew members, when it crashed into the premises of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area.

According to the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), at least five medical students, one postgraduate resident doctor, and the wife of a superspecialist doctor were killed, and over 60 medical students were injured when the plane crashed into the college complex. (Xinhua)