Indiana rallies past New Orleans

PASCAL Siakam delivered 30 points and Tyrese Haliburton made a successful return from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 123-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener Wednesday night (Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press (AP), Siakam scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Haliburton finished with 23 points and 12 assists in his first regular-season appearance in 16 months.

Indiana trailed 92-86 entering the final period before Haliburton sparked a comeback, scoring eight of the Pacers’ 10 points in a 90-second stretch to erase a 101-93 deficit. The Pacers outscored New Orleans 15-3 during the rally to move ahead 108-104.

Zion Williamson tied the game at 116 with a driving layup and a free throw, but Haliburton answered with baskets on Indiana’s next two possessions to restore a 121-118 advantage. Quenton Jackson sealed the win with two free throws.

Obi Toppin contributed 20 points for Indiana, Andrew Nembhard added 18, and Ivica Zubac recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds. Dejounte Murray led New Orleans with 23 points, while Williamson had 22, while Yves Missi chipped in 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Williamson also showed signs of an improved outside shot. After attempting only four three-pointers and making one last season, he connected on consecutive shots from beyond the arc late in the second quarter.

He scored New Orleans’ final eight points of the half, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer, as the Pelicans took a 66-56 lead.

Indiana opened with a 38-31 advantage after shooting 59 percent in the first quarter, but managed just 33 percent in the second as New Orleans turned the game around.

Hawks 132, Magic 125

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points, including two crucial three-pointers late in the game, as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 132-125 in the season opener for both teams.

Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson added 20 points apiece for Atlanta, which spoiled the debut of Orlando coach Sean Sweeney, the AP reported.

Alexander-Walker hit a three-pointer before gesturing for the crowd to quiet down, then buried another from 25 feet to give the Hawks a 128-123 cushion with 51 seconds remaining.

Paolo Banchero paced Orlando with 35 points and 10 assists, while Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 22 points each. The loss extended the Magic’s losing streak against Atlanta to six games.

Johnson initially appeared to foul out with 4:27 left after being called for an offensive foul involving Desmond Bane. Hawks coach Quin Snyder challenged the decision, however, and a replay review determined that Bane had initiated the illegal contact. Atlanta led 120-117 at the time and maintained the advantage the rest of the way.

Hornets 110, Nets 103

Naz Reid marked his Charlotte debut with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Grayson Allen came off the bench to score 21 points as the Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 110-103.

Dennis Schroder scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Brandon Miller added 18, and Moussa Diabate had 17 for a Charlotte team missing starters Coby White and Kon Knueppel because of injuries.

Charlotte acquired Reid in an offseason deal that sent star guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota.

Julius Randle led Brooklyn with 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting in his debut for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting.

Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-116, Minnesota routed Miami 131-106, Toronto Raptors overwhelmed Chicago Bulls 135-92, and Memphis Grizzlies defeated Utah Jazz 123-103.

Houston Rockets downed Dallas Mavericks 128-110, Portland Trail Blazers routed Phoenix Suns 124-83, Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 127-105, and the L.A. Clippers cruised past the Sacramento Kings 121-96. / LBG