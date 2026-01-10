Indonesia to China: Let’s go digital

INDONESIA aims to expand collaboration with Chinese investors into more sectors, including infrastructure, logistics, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, food security and human capital development, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Airlangga made the remarks at an anniversary celebration of the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia held in Jakarta, which was attended by hundreds of representatives from both Chinese and Indonesian companies and government institutions.

“Doing business in Indonesia will open access to more markets,” he said. “I appreciate the 20th anniversary of the China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia. We look forward to strengthening collaboration, expanding partnerships and creating new engines to continue fostering mutually beneficial cooperation.”

At the event, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of Indonesia’s National Economic Council, underscored China’s contribution to Indonesia’s economic development, particularly in downstream industries.

“We would not have been able to achieve downstreaming without Chinese investors. We must acknowledge that China has made a significant contribution to the development of the Indonesian economy,” the official said. / XINHUA