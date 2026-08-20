Inter Miami settles for draw with Philadelphia

LIONEL Messi scored and assisted on another goal as Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union played to a 2-2 draw Wednesday night (Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Messi set up Inter Miami’s opening goal in the 21st minute when his cross was headed by Luis Suarez into the path of Daniel Pinter, who finished from close range.

Five minutes later, Messi cut inside onto his favored left foot from 12 yards and curled a shot into the corner for his first goal since returning to action following the death of his father, Jorge, on Aug. 7.

Messi now has 13 goals and nine assists in 17 MLS appearances this season. He has six goals and four assists in six career matches in all competitions against the Union.

Philadelphia responded through Indiana Vassilev, who scored on a first-half volley after receiving an assist from 16-year-old midfielder Cavan Sullivan.

Eighteen-year-old Union defender Neil Pierre then headed in his third goal in five games this season in the 58th minute to level the score.

The Union appeared to regain the lead four minutes later when Milan Iloski found the net, but the goal was overturned after a review because Pierre was offside in the buildup.

The match ended with both teams down a player after Inter Miami’s Yannick Bright and Sullivan were shown red cards in stoppage time following an off-the-ball scuffle.

Inter Miami entered the match second in the Eastern Conference at 11-3-6 after suffering a 4-1 loss to first-place Nashville on Saturday. Messi played all 90 minutes in that defeat, missing a penalty, hitting the post twice and assisting Telasco Segovia’s goal.

Miami had also lost its previous two matches in the Leagues Cup against Mexican clubs, making Wednesday’s draw its first positive result in three games in all competitions. The Nashville loss had snapped a seven-game unbeaten MLS run (6-0-1) dating to May 9.

Messi returned as a substitute in Miami’s Aug. 12 loss to Leon, playing 45 minutes. He missed the Aug. 8 match against Monterrey after travelling home for his father’s funeral.

The Union improved to 5-10-5 and have remained unbeaten in five games (4-0-1) since Ryan Richter took over as interim coach.

Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s Argentina teammate from the 2022 World Cup runner-up squad, missed Wednesday’s match because of a yellow-card accumulation suspension.

Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia, 6-4 on May 24 in the teams’ final match before the World Cup break. Messi did not score, but Suarez produced a hat trick as Miami rallied after trailing 2-0 and 3-1 in the first half. / LBG