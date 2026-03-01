Network

Iran confirms supreme leader's death in US-Israeli strikes

Iran confirms supreme leader's death in US-Israeli strikes
Members of the Israeli security and rescue forces work at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit and caused damage in Tel Aviv, Israel, early on March 1, 2026. (Xinhua)
Published on

IRAN confirmed early Sunday, March 1, 2026, that its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes here the previous day.

"Iran's leader attained martyrdom while carrying out his duties at his office," reported Iran's Nour News affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council.

In response to the loss, the Iranian cabinet issued a statement declaring 40 days of national mourning, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The statement said Iran's leader was killed following a "brutal attack by the criminal US government and the sinister Israeli regime," praising Khamenei for having led the country "sagaciously" for more than 37 years.

The Iranian government vowed that the perpetrators of the "major crime" would be held accountable, and that Iran would ensure those responsible "regret their actions." (Xinhua)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph