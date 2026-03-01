Iran confirms supreme leader's death in US-Israeli strikes

IRAN confirmed early Sunday, March 1, 2026, that its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes here the previous day.

"Iran's leader attained martyrdom while carrying out his duties at his office," reported Iran's Nour News affiliated with the country's Supreme National Security Council.

In response to the loss, the Iranian cabinet issued a statement declaring 40 days of national mourning, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The statement said Iran's leader was killed following a "brutal attack by the criminal US government and the sinister Israeli regime," praising Khamenei for having led the country "sagaciously" for more than 37 years.

The Iranian government vowed that the perpetrators of the "major crime" would be held accountable, and that Iran would ensure those responsible "regret their actions." (Xinhua)