Iran sanctions reactivated

THE United Nations confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, that sanctions against Iran have been reimposed.

“Pursuant to the process set forth in paragraphs 11 and 12 of Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), effective on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, all provisions of Resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008) and 1929 (2010) have been re-applied in the same manner as they applied before the adoption of Resolution 2231 (2015) on July 20, 2015,” said a note to correspondents from the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

The note said the sanctions list maintained by the Security Council committee established under Resolution 1737 has been re-established and includes 43 individuals and 78 entities listed before the adoption of Resolution 2231.

The individuals and entities have been added back to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated Sanctions List.

Last month, France, Britain and Germany formally invoked the snapback mechanism, which allows for the reimposition of UN sanctions within 30 days if Iran is deemed in breach of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Acti-on (JCPOA).

On Sept. 19, the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have extended sanctions relief for Iran under the JCPOA. A subsequent resolution seeking a six-month extension of both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 also failed to pass on Friday. / XINHUA