Iran, UK discuss future of nuclear talks, sanctions

TEHRAN — Iranian and British security officials held talks Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, on the future of nuclear negotiations and the possible return of United Nations sanctions, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, spoke by phone with Jonathan Powell, national security adviser to the British prime minister. They discussed efforts to revive talks on Tehran’s nuclear program and the “snapback” mechanism activated last month by Britain, France and Germany, which could restore international sanctions. Both sides stressed the need to keep channels open and pursue negotiated solutions, the report said.

Iran signed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, pledging to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Tehran to scale back some commitments.

Under the deal’s snapback clause, remaining signatories can reinstate sanctions if Iran is judged to be in violation.

Treaty withdrawal

On Wednesday, dozens of Iranian lawmakers urged the government to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which bars non-nuclear states from developing nuclear weapons.

Esmail Kowsari, a lawmaker, said the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council.

“If such a decision is taken, Parliament will certainly support it and act in line with the nation’s overall policies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Tehran to resume cooperation after inspections were suspended in July.

Iran restricted access after President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a parliamentary bill in response to Israeli and US strikes on nuclear facilities during June’s 12-day conflict with Israel. Tehran accused IAEA chief Rafael Grossi of siding with the West by failing to condemn the attacks.

The new restrictions, which require National Security Council approval for inspector visits, have drawn concern from the UN secretary-general and renewed Israeli calls for sanctions to be reimposed. / XINHUA