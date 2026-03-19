Israel attacks South Pars; Iran strikes oil, gas facilities

IRAN launched missile strikes on oil and gas facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted its South Pars gas field — the world’s largest natural gas reserve.

The attack on South Pars, which Iran blamed on Israel and the United States, disrupted gas exports, halted supplies to Iraq, and sent global energy prices surging.

Iran’s retaliation caused extensive damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas hub and prompted warnings of further strikes.

“The era of restraint is over,” a senior Revolutionary Guard commander declared, as Tehran labeled all Gulf energy infrastructure as legitimate targets.

Gulf leaders condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability and global energy security.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump warned that continued Iranian attacks on Gulf energy sites could provoke a stronger US response.

“If Iran persists in striking civilian infrastructure, the consequences will be severe,” Trump said, while urging international cooperation to secure the Strait of Hormuz. The US has previously threatened military action against Iran, citing concerns over its nuclear program and regional aggression.

The Qatari government expelled the military and security attaches of the Iranian embassy after declaring them persona non grata.

The escalation follows weeks of rising tensions, with Israel and the US conducting strikes on Iranian military and energy targets. Analysts warn the conflict risks spiraling into a broader regional war, further destabilizing global energy markets and threatening civilian lives across the Middle East. / FROM THE WIRES