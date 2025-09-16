Israel condemned for attack on Qatar

DOHA — An emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, condemned Israel’s recent attack on Qatar and declared solidarity with the Gulf state.

In its final communique, the summit, chaired by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called the Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha a “flagrant act of aggression” that violated international law and posed a grave threat to regional and global peace.

Arab and Islamic leaders reaffirmed their support for Qatar’s sovereignty, security and stability and backed all measures it may take in response to the attack. They said targeting a neutral mediator undermined ongoing ceasefire talks on Gaza and broader peace efforts.

The statement also denounced Israel’s “crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation and siege, as well as settlement activities and expansionist policies,” warning these actions jeopardize prospects for peace.

The leaders called for international action to hold Israel accountable, including sanctions, halting arms supplies and reviewing diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

The summit urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to coordinate efforts to suspend Israel’s UN membership, citing its persistent “violations” of international law and UN resolutions.

The communique reiterated support for Palestinian statehood based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. It welcomed an upcoming international conference in New York on the implementation of the two-state solution and praised Qatar’s role in mediation, humanitarian aid and fostering Arab and Islamic unity.

The emir said the summit sends a clear message in the face of Israel’s “state terrorism” affecting the region.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said the outcomes of the summit would intensify collective action and coordination, strengthen unity and promote a consolidated front.

The summit was attended by Arab and Islamic heads of state, senior officials and representatives of regional and international organizations. / XINHUA