Israel strikes Hamas in Doha

FOR the first time, Israel has carried out an airstrike inside Qatar’s capital, Doha, targeting senior Hamas leaders. The attack, which killed six people, has rattled the region and triggered an outcry from governments and international organizations. It also raised difficult questions about diplomacy, sovereignty and the future of hostage negotiations.

What happened

On Sept. 9, 2025, Israeli warplanes struck a building in Doha where Hamas leaders were reportedly meeting to discuss a new ceasefire proposal. According to Israel, the operation was aimed at assassinating figures it accused of helping plan the Oct. 7 attacks that killed more than 1,000 people in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had acted on its own initiative. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” he said. Hamas leaders survived the strike, but six people were killed. They included Jihad Lubad, an aide to Hamas political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya; Hammam al-Hayya, the official’s son; three escorts; and a Qatari security officer.

Eyewitnesses in Doha described the strike as shocking and surreal. Explosions echoed across the capital, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Security forces quickly sealed off the site, but the symbolism was hard to miss: a foreign military had bombed one of the Gulf’s safest and wealthie-

st capitals.

Why Doha matters

Qatar has long played a unique role in Middle Eastern politics. On one hand, it hosts Hamas’s political office in exile and provides financial aid to Gaza. On the other, it is home to the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the region, and maintains close ties with Washington.

For years, Qatar has been the go-to mediator in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, especially over ceasefires and prisoner exchanges. Its position as a wealthy, relatively neutral Gulf state has allowed it to act as a bridge between adversaries who will not speak directly to each other.

That role explains why the strike is so alarming: Israel did not just hit Hamas, it hit the territory of a state that is both a mediator and a U.S. partner.

How the U.S. and Qatar

responded

The White House said it learned of the attack shortly before it happened. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the U.S. military alerted Qatar through Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

But Qatari officials rejected the idea that they were given real warning. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said the U.S. call came as explosions were already shaking Doha. Qatar condemned the strike as a “serious threat” to its sovereignty. Mediation on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza will continue, but no talks are underway currently after Israel’s Doha strike.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani vowed a “comprehensive” response to deter any future violations. He said Qatar would pursue legal action through a team led by Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Why did Israel act now

According to Israeli officials, the timing was driven by fresh violence. On Sept. 8, two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing six people. In a separate clash in Gaza, four Israeli soldiers died.

Israel accused Hamas leaders in Doha of directing such attacks and said months of planning for the strike were accelerated in response. More than a dozen warplanes dropped at least 10 bombs on the target, officials said. The scale of the operation underscored how seriously Israel viewed the threat.

Global backlash

The strike triggered swift and widespread condemnation.

• United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty.

• Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye and Iran denounced the attack, while the Arab League described it

as reckless.

• Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman went further, calling the move “criminal” and a breach of the U.N. Charter.

• Germany also criticized the strike. Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that the bombing

was “unacceptable.”

For many governments, the concern went beyond Qatar’s sovereignty. Mediated negotiations to free hostages in Gaza were already fragile. By bombing the capital of the mediator, Israel may have undermined one of the few viable paths toward an agreement.

What it means for hostages

Hundreds of hostages remain in Gaza, and their families reacted with alarm. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents relatives, said the strike cast new doubt on whether captives would

be released.

“The chance of bringing them back is now more uncertain than ever,” the group said. One mother of a hostage wrote online: “I am trembling with fear. Netanyahu is sabotaging the deal again.”

Crossing new line

The airstrike in Doha was not just another chapter in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It crossed a new line by hitting the soil of a Gulf state that has tried to stay above the battlefield. The consequences could

be far-reaching:

• It risks alienating a key U.S. ally.

• It jeopardizes hostage negotiations and ceasefire talks.

• It could pull more regional powers directly into

the conflict.

The takeaway

Israel’s strike in Doha marks a dangerous escalation. By targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, Israel has not only widened the conflict but also threatened the diplomatic channels needed to end it. Whether Qatar retaliates, resumes mediation or withdraws from talks altogether will help determine if the war stays in Gaza — or spreads across the region. / REPORTS FROM XINHUA