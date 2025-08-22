Israel warns Gaza City of destruction unless Hamas disarms, frees hostages

ISRAELI Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday, August 22, 2025, warned that Gaza's largest city would be destroyed if Hamas does not yield to Israel's terms.

He said in a statement that "the gates of hell" would soon open on Hamas unless it accepted Israel's conditions to end the war, chiefly the release of all hostages and disarmament.

"If they do not agree, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun," referring to the two cities that the Israeli army has inflicted heavy destruction in the current war.

He added that this would be done "with heavy fire, evacuation of residents, and ground operation."

The remarks came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to move forward with military plans to capture Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he had also directed officials to begin "immediate negotiations" aimed at securing the release of hostages in Gaza and bringing the war to an end.

Israeli officials said that evacuation notices would be issued to Palestinians in the densely populated Gaza City before the army moves in, according to Palestinian security sources.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesperson for Arabic media Avichay Adraee said in a statement Thursday that the army has begun making initial warning calls to medical and international organizations operating in northern Gaza, notifying them that Gaza City residents should prepare to move south.

According to the Gaza-based health authorities on Thursday, the death toll from Israeli strikes and shootings since October 7, 2023 has risen to 62,192, with 157,114 others wounded. (Xinhua)