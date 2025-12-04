Israeli airstrike kills 5 Palestinians

GAZA — At least five Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in an Israeli airstrike that struck a tent sheltering displaced individuals in Khan Younis City in southern Gaza, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense, said the airstrike hit the tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, killing all five occupants. The bodies were brought to the nearby Kuwaiti Field Hospital.

The Israeli military has not commented on the strike.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli Air Force launched strikes across the Gaza Strip in response to what it described as a breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli military said five soldiers were wounded in a clash with militants who emerged from an underground tunnel in eastern Rafah.

A preliminary investigation found that troops shot dead two militants who approached them. Shortly afterward, a third man, who was not immediately identified, planted an explosive device on an armoured vehicle and fled, the military said.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Palestinian militants remain holed up in tunnels in Rafah, where Israeli forces are continuing operations to apprehend them. / XINHUA