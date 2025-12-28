Israeli fire strikes UN patrols

ISRAELI gunfire near United Nations peacekeeping patrols along the “Blue Line” border slightly injured one peacekeeper on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said.

In a statement, Unifil said heavy machine-gun fire from Israel Defense Forces (IDF) positions south of the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon struck near a patrol inspecting a roadblock in the village of Bastarra. The fire followed a grenade explosion in the area. While no UN equipment was damaged, one peacekeeper sustained a minor ear concussion.

A separate incident occurred the same day in Kfarchouba, where another patrol on routine operations came under “close-range” machine-gun fire from the Israeli side.

Unifil emphasized that the IDF had been notified of both patrols’ movements in advance, in accordance with established coordination procedures.

“Attacks on or near peacekeepers are serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701,” the mission said, urging the IDF to cease “aggressive behavior” against personnel.

The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unifil sites and facilities have previously been targeted during clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, causing injuries.

A US and French-brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, ending clashes linked to the Gaza Strip conflict. Despite the agreement, Israel has periodically conducted strikes in Lebanon, citing Hezbollah “threats,” and has maintained forces at five key positions along the Lebanese border after a Feb. 18 deadline for full withdrawal passed. / XINHUA