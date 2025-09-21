Israeli forces strike 100 targets in Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, that its air force struck about 100 targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past day.

The statement added that the targets included underground infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities and militant cells.

IDF ground troops also expanded operations in Gaza City, dismantling military infrastructure such as tunnels, booby-trapped buildings, Hamas operational sites and sniper positions, the statement said. Troops located weapons and killed militants from the military wing of Hamas in the area.

The IDF said its troops also dismantled military infrastructure and killed militants in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis and Rafah.

Palestine’s official news agency, WAFA, reported Saturday that Israeli strikes killed at least 34 Palestinians and wounded 200 others in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

Local health authorities said that since October 2023, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli offensive has reached 65,208, with 166,271 others injured. / XINHUA