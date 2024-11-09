Israeli teams can’t play int’l games at home

The violence against fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam has some Israelis worried that it isn’t safe for their sports teams and fans to travel to games abroad. Many Palestinians want them banned entirely over Israel’s conduct of the war with Hamas.

Israel’s soccer teams play domestic games at home despite the Israel-Hamas war. But European soccer body UEFA has ruled that the war with Hamas means Israel cannot host international games.

Supporters of the Palestinian campaign to ban Israel from international competition have criticized world soccer body Fifa for not matching its 2022 decision to suspend Russian national teams from competitions days after the invasion of Ukraine. Uefa also removed Russian teams.

Sports and war

Israeli teams have been playing their home games in Hungary, Serbia and Cyprus. Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has long promoted Hungary as the safest European country for Jews. He has banned Palestinian solidarity protests, arguing they are a safety threat.

Israel’s national team has been playing all of its home matches in the men’s Nations League this season in Bozsik Arena in Budapest.

Maccabi Tel Aviv — the only Israeli men’s team to qualify for European club soccer competitions this season — has been playing its home games in Szombathely, Hungary, and Belgrade, Serbia.

Belgium declined to stage a men’s Nations League game against Israel in September. That game was played in Hungary instead, with no fans in the stadium. Other away games have been carried out without incident but the violence in Amsterdam could change things, and not just for soccer.

Even before the Amsterdam attacks, Uefa announced that the Maccabi soccer team’s next away match in the Europa League, which was scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Nov. 28 against Besiktas, would be moved to a neutral venue “following a decision by the Turkish authorities.”

Threats, jeers

Israeli athletes competed in the Paris Olympics under heavy security. There were no major security incidents, but some Israeli athletes said they received threats.

The Israeli team was met by jeers in stadiums during the country’s national anthem, and athletes arrived under heavy police escort, including riot police vans.

Anti-Israel protests have occurred at sports events around Europe this year, including at Maccabi soccer’s away games against the teams Steaua Bucharest of Romania and Braga of Portugal. Both teams were fined 10,000 euros ($10,800) each on charges of behavior unfit for sports after fans waved Palestinian flags. / AP