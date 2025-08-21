Italian duo keeps mixed doubles title

SARA Errani and Andrea Vavassori weren’t even sure they would get the chance to defend their US Open mixed doubles title. Organizers had overhauled the tournament format this year, aiming to bring in singles superstars instead of regular doubles specialists.

But the Italians not only returned to New York — they returned as champions.

Errani and Vavassori defeated No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, 6-3, 5-7 (10-6), on Wednesday night (Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 PH time) to repeat as winners.

They survived a demanding schedule, playing four matches in just two days, and took home $1 million — more than double their prize from last year in an event that looks entirely different from the one they won in 2024.

The Italians were among the most vocal critics of the changes, which cut the field to 16 teams and excluded traditional doubles pairings unless granted a wild card.

Yet their doubts gave way to smiles, hugs, and celebration after they built an early lead in the decisive match tiebreaker and held on in front of a full crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I think it was important for us to play,” Vavassori said. “Like, I have to say the initiative was also important because it was really a statement that doubles can become something better. The stadium was packed. The people were enjoying it. If something doesn’t work — like, we showed today that it’s working. Like, the people were going crazy.”

The setting was unlike what doubles players usually experience, but it was exactly what organizers hoped for when they shifted the event to prime time, before the start of singles competition on Sunday (Monday in PH).

Eight of the 16 teams were admitted through singles rankings, while the rest got wild cards. Errani had doubted they would even be invited. Instead, they became the first repeat US Open mixed doubles champions since Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray in 2018–19.

“I think this one is also for them,” Errani said, referring to the many doubles specialists who didn’t get a chance to play this year.

The field featured big names such as Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Daniil Medvedev, but all lost on the opening day.

Even without them, the stadium remained packed, with three matches staged Wednesday night under the closed roof after a rainy afternoon.

Critics said the shortened format — sets to four games in the early rounds — turned the competition into more of an exhibition. But even doubles players admitted the spotlight was unlike anything they usually see. / FROM THE WIRES