Italy hands Spain costly defeat

SPAIN’S hopes of advancing at EuroBasket took a hit Tuesday (Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, PH time) with a 67-63 loss to Italy in Group C, leaving the defending champion in danger of an early exit.

Still, the Spaniards control their own fate: if they defeat Greece on Thursday (Friday in PH), they will move on to the knockout stage in Riga, Latvia, set for Sept. 6-14.

The game turned in the final minute. Marco Spissu sank two free throws with 31 seconds left to put Italy ahead 64-63, then added two more with 14 seconds to play. Giampaolo Ricci split a pair from the line with eight seconds remaining to seal the result.

Spain, which lifted its fourth EuroBasket crown in 2022 after beating France 88-76 in the final, now sits at 2-2 alongside Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Greece and Italy have already secured two of the four group berths in the round of 16. Because Georgia and Bosnia meet Thursday, a Spanish win over Greece will guarantee passage.

Mouhamet Diouf paced a balanced Italian effort with 14 points, Ricci had 11, and Saliou Niang produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Niang, a second-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers this year, continues to impress.

Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies carried Spain with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Sergio de Larrea added 15 points.

Avdija lifts Israel

Elsewhere, Deni Avdija scored 22 points to lead Israel past Belgium, 92-89, and into the last 16 from Group D. Slovenia and France also advanced, while Poland joined them later in the day.

Avdija, a Portland Trail Blazers forward, had 23 points Sunday when Israel upset Olympic silver medalist France. Against Belgium he was supported by Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Roman Sorkin, who scored 18.

Israel once led by 21 in Katowice before Belgium roared back. Yam Madar steadied the Israelis, hitting two late free throws with four seconds left for a 92-87 cushion. Loic Schwartz led Belgium with 14 points, including four from beyond the arc.

Slovenia also moved on, beating Iceland 87-79 behind Luka Doncic’s 26 points. The Los Angeles Lakers guard shot just two of 10 from deep but still controlled the game.

Already qualified Greece fell 80-77 to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out in Limassol with knee discomfort, though coach Vassilis Spanoulis said he expects him to be available against Spain. Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson both had 18 points for Bosnia (2-2).

Georgia, meanwhile, thrashed winless Cyprus, 93-61, keeping its hopes alive. Barcelona’s Tornike Shengelia scored 27, and Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze added 21 points and 13 rebounds.

In Group D, Guerschon Yabusele caught fire for France, hitting six three-pointers on the way to 36 points in an 83-76 win over Poland. The Philadelphia 76ers forward also grabbed six rebounds. Élie Okobo chipped in 14 points and 10 assists, while Jaylen Hoard had 10 points.

Jordan Loyd led Poland with 18 points. Mateusz Ponitka and Michał Sokołowski added 16 and 15, respectively, but France proved too strong and advanced comfortably. / From the wires