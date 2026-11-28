LEBRON James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in a marquee National Basketball Association (NBA) showdown on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, PH time) at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The clash heats up not only because of veteran superstars James and Durant, but also because both squads are off to strong starts early in the season.

Durant and James share a storied history of high-stakes matchups across their careers. In 2012, the two met in the NBA Finals, where James’s then with the Miami Heat defeated Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant answered back in 2017 when the Golden State Warriors toppled James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, following it up with another title run over James in the 2018 season.

Meeting again this season on opposing sides, Durant and James are now at the twilight of their careers, but both superstars carry the same drive to dominate and lift their respective teams. Durant is 39 years old and on his 19th NBA season and James, aged 41, is playing his 24th season.

The 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference at 15–4, while the Rockets hold fourth place in the West at 14–5.

James is surrounded by star talent in Philadelphia alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. Houston’s heavy artillery runs through Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith Jr. / RSC