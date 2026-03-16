Jannik, Aryna lift desert titles

JANNIK Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka emerged as the new masters of the desert on Sunday (Monday, March 16, 2026, in PH), overcoming grueling conditions and veteran rivals to sweep the singles titles at the Indian Wells Open.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Sinner captured his first crown in the California desert with a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over Daniil Medvedev.

The world No. 2-ranked Italian showcased remarkable composure in the second-set tiebreak, reeling off seven consecutive points after falling behind 4-0 to seal the win without dropping a single set.

In the women’s final, world No. 1 Sabalenka finally broke through for her first Indian Wells title after twice finishing as a runner-up in 2023 and 2025. In a sweltering afternoon where temperatures climbed into the 30s (Celsius), Sabalenka outlasted Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The match was a display of mental fortitude as Sabalenka erased a championship point in the third-set tiebreaker with a backhand winner before forcing an error from Rybakina to end the contest. / LBG