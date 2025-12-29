Japan reports avian influenza outbreak in Hokkaido

TOKYO -- Japan's agriculture ministry said on Monday, December 29, 2025, that genetic testing has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a farm in Hokkaido Prefecture, marking the 11th bird flu outbreak in the country this season.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the outbreak occurred at a poultry farm in Yuni Town, Hokkaido, leading to the culling of over 6,000 egg-laying chickens.

In accordance with relevant guidelines, all chickens at the farm should be culled, incinerated, and buried. Additionally, farms within a 3-kilometer radius are banned from moving chickens and eggs, while others located within a radius of 3 to 10 kilometers cannot transport poultry products outside the area.

Japan's avian influenza season typically runs from autumn until the following spring. The previous 10 outbreaks this season have already led to the culling of nearly 3.65 million chickens. The country's first case was confirmed in Hokkaido on Oct. 22. (Xinhua)