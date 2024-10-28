Japan ruling coalition loses majority in lower house

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition lost a majority in the 465-seat lower house in a key parliamentary election Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, a punishment by voters’ outrage over the governing party’s extensive financial scandals.

Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) remains the top party in Japan’s parliament, and a change of government is not expected. But the results create political uncertainty. Falling short of a majority makes it difficult for Ishiba to get his party’s policies through parliament, and he may need to find a third coalition partner. The LDP’s coalition retains a majority in the less powerful upper house.

All told, the ruling coalition with junior partner Komeito secured 215 seats, down sharply from the majority of 279 it previously held, according to Japanese media. It is the coalition’s worst result since briefly falling from power in 2009.

Ishiba took office on Oct. 1 and immediately ordered the election in hopes of shoring up support after his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, failed to address public outrage over the LDP’s scandals.

“The results so far have been extremely severe, and we take them very seriously,” Ishiba told Japan’s national NHK television late Sunday. “I believe the voters are telling us to reflect more and become a party that lives up to their expectations.”

Ishiba said the LDP would still lead a ruling coalition and tackle key policies, compile a planned supplementary budget and pursue political reform.

He indicated that his party is open to cooperating with opposition groups if that suits the public’s expectations.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, led by centrist leader Yoshihiko Noda, made huge gains to 148 seats, from its previous 98. “We accomplished our goal of preventing the ruling coalition from a majority, which was a major achievement,” Noda said.

Noda called the election a rare chance for a change of government, and said he seeks to lead a coalition with other opposition groups to do so. But his party has had trouble finding partners and many voters were skeptical about the opposition’s ability and inexperience.

For Ishiba, potential additional partners include the Democratic Party of the People (DPP), which calls for lower taxes, and the conservative Japan Innovation Party.

DPP head Yuichiro Tamaki said he was open to “a partial alliance.” Innovation Party chief Nobuyuki Baba has denied any intention to cooperate. The centrist DPP quadrupled to 28 seats, while the conservative Innovation Party slipped to 38.

Ishiba may also face backlash from a number of scandal-tainted lawmakers with former leader Shinzo Abe’s faction, whom Ishiba had un-endorsed for Sunday’s election in an attempt to regain public support. / AP