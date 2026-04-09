Japan secures oil necessary until early 2027 – Takaichi

JAPAN has secured oil supplies to cover its demand until early 2027, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, Takaichi explained that this was the result of efforts to increase oil imports from the United States and from Middle Eastern countries that do not require shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently under a de facto blockade by Iran.

In particular, oil imports from the United States are expected to increase about fourfold from a year earlier in May, according to the prime minister.

She emphasized that the government will continue to approach oil-producing countries to increase oil imports that do not pass through the strait.

Meanwhile, Takaichi said the government can use reserve funds from its just-enacted fiscal 2026 budget to extend gasoline subsidies if necessary.

Regarding a possible request for the public to conserve energy and oil products, the prime minister said that the government will "respond flexibly without ruling out any options." (Jiji Press via PNA)