Japan sees hottest summer on record in 2025

TOKYO — Japan experienced its hottest summer on record in 2025, with the nationwide average temperature 2.36 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term norm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

This marked the highest figure since records began in 1898 and far surpassed the previous record highs set in 2022 and 2023, which were 1.76 degrees Celsius above average.

Unusually high temperatures were observed from June onward and persisted through August, when Isesaki in Gunma prefecture experienced 41.8 degrees Celsius on Aug. 5, an all-time national high.

On Aug. 30 and 31, Japan again saw temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, bringing the total number of such days this year to nine, a new record.

The JMA described this summer as one of “abnormal heat,” highlighting the severe risks of climate-related extreme weather events across the country. / XINHUA