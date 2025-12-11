Japanese passenger plane makes emergency landing in Hokkaido after engine failure

A JAPANESE passenger plane on Thursday, December 11, 2025, made an emergency landing at Hakodate Airport on the northern island of Hokkaido after it faced a single engine failure after taking off, local media reported.

Hokkaido Airports Co., Ltd., which operates Hakodate Airport, received a call stating that there was a malfunction with Japan Airlines Flight JAL 2823, departing from Okadama Airport and bound for Akita Airport, would make an emergency landing, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A total of 26 people were on board, including passengers and crew. No injuries have been confirmed, the report said.

NHK footage showed that the passenger plane, operated by Hokkaido Air System, landed with its right propeller nearly stopped just after 1:30 p.m. local time, while several airport fire trucks were waiting.

The aircraft was grounded at Hakodate Airport and is scheduled to undergo inspection, the report said.

According to Hokkaido Air System, the cause of the incident is likely related to icing. (Xinhua)