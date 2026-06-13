Japan’s team captain retires, withdraws from World Cup

JAPAN now plays without its team captain, Wataru Endo, who announced his retirement and withdrawal from play in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The surprise retirement from international duty was first published by the Japan Football Association and was later confirmed personally by the

Liverpool midfielder.

Endo, 33, posted his announcement on his X account in Japanese three days before Japan plays in the Group F opener against the Netherlands. The Japan team has been training in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Since getting injured and up till this point, I’ve done everything I could and I have no regret,” wrote Endo, who underwent surgery on his left foot in February.

“With this campaign, I will be retiring from the national team. So from here on, I’ll be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans.”

With the development, Ko Itakura has been named the new captain, while Shuto Machino has been called up as a replacement for Endo. / RSC