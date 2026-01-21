Jazz rally past Timberwolves

KEYONTE George erupted for a career-high 43 points as the Utah Jazz erased a 15-point deficit and held off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127–122, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Jusuf Nurkic posted his second career triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was his first triple-double since Jan. 16, 2019, when he was still with Portland.

Rookie Ace Bailey added 20 points, and Isaiah Collier chipped in 18 markers and 10 assists for the Jazz (15–29), who handed coach Will Hardy the 100th win of his career.

George has now scored more than 30 points three times in his last six games.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota (27–17) with 38 points, but the Timberwolves couldn’t protect a big lead and ended a four-game road trip with three straight losses. Julius Randle scored 19 points, while Rudy Gobert contributed 11 notches, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Edwards pulled the Timberwolves within 121–119 with a three-point play, but George answered with a corner three with 59.2 seconds left to give the Jazz breathing room and snap a four-game skid.

Bailey ignited an 11–2 run with a thunderous dunk and a three-pointer that put Utah ahead with 7:47 remaining. The Jazz scored on their first 11 possessions of the fourth quarter.

Minnesota built a 96–84 advantage late in the third quarter behind 12 points from Edwards and owned a 23–9 edge in fast-break points through three quarters, but the momentum swung decisively in the

final frame.

Rockets 111, Spurs 106

Alperen Sengun posted 20 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists as the Houston Rockets rallied past the San Antonio Spurs, 111–106.

Reed Sheppard scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, while Kevin Durant added 18 as Houston won its third straight game.

Tipoff was delayed by 22 minutes after a rim was damaged during warmups.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 16 before storming back late, sealing the win with key defensive plays and clutch baskets down the stretch.

Suns 116, 76ers 110

Devin Booker scored 27 points, and Jalen Green returned with 12 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 116–110, in a matchup of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin scored 16 points apiece, while Phoenix won its third straight game and 12th in its last 16. Rookie VJ Edgecombe led Philadelphia with 25 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey added 21 and 20, respectively.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls routed the Los Angeles Clippers 138–110, Miami won 130–117 at Sacramento, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets 115–107, and Toronto rolled past Golden State 145–127.

