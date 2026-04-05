Jokic Edges Wembanyama in West thriller

THE Denver Nuggets outlasted the West rival San Antonio Spurs, 136-134, in an overtime thriller, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Sunday, April 5, 2026 (PH time) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić finished with 40 points on 13-of-25 shooting and 13-of-15 from the free-throw line. He also dished out 13 assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

Jokic became the first center in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers in a game.

The Nuggets (50-28) are on a roll and have won eight consecutive games. They’ve also won their last eight home games and are 25-13 at Ball Arena this season.

Denver is half a game behind the third-place Los Angeles Lakers, who recently lost Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves to injuries.

Jokić made this impact with Spurs giant Victor Wembanyama, the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, guarding him most of his playing minutes.

Christian Braun also had a big game for Denver, scoring a career-high five three-pointers to finish with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Spurs led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets made a comeback in the clutch thanks to some huge shot-making from Cam Johnson.

Johnson, who finished the game with 17 points, made a huge four-point play in the final two minutes, as well as a monster three-pointer in overtime.

Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and five blocked shots for the Spurs, who lost for only the third time in their last 30 games.

Stephon Castle chipped in 20 points, while Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie each scored 18 for the Spurs, who are in second place in the West with a 59-19 slate. / RSC