Jokic moves to No. 2 in triple-doubles record

NIKOLA Jokic recorded 22 points, 17 assists, and 14 rebounds to pass Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history, as the Denver Nuggets snapped a three-game skid with a 136-120 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night (Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, PH time).

According to an Associated Press report, it was Jokic’s 182nd regular-season triple-double, his 19th this season and his second in as many games. He now trails only Russell Westbrook, who owns the record with 207.

Jamal Murray finished with 28 points and 11 assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Denver, which closed a three-game road trip on a winning note after losses to Detroit and New York.

Matas Buzelis led Chicago with 21 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 17, but the Bulls absorbed their fourth straight defeat.

Chicago held a 104-97 lead after ending the third quarter on a 16-2 run. However, Denver opened the final period with a decisive 20-2 burst to take control for good. Jokic and Julian Strawther capped the run with back-to-back three-pointers.

The Bulls struggled offensively in the fourth quarter, going scoreless from the field for the first six minutes and finishing just 5-for-17 in the period.

Jokic nearly had a triple-double by halftime with nine points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in 17 minutes, but Chicago still carried a 65-59 lead into the break.

In other results, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 127-113, Houston beat Oklahoma City 112-106, San Antonio Spurs downed Dallas Mavericks 138-125, Orlando Magic edged Utah Jazz 120-117, Charlotte topped Atlanta 126-119, Los Angeles Lakers beat Golden State Warriors 105-99, Philadelphia won 109-103 at Phoenix, Cleveland defeated Sacramento 132-126, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-115. / LBG