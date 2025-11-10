Kalmaegi causes $296.5M damage in Vietnam

TYPHOON Kalmaegi and the ensuing rains and flooding have caused losses of more than 7.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (about $296.5 million), the Vietnam News Agency reported Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

The central province of Gia Lai suffered the most severe damage, exceeding 5.2 trillion dong (about $197.6 million), according to the report.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the typhoon and its circulation had caused 179 boats to sink or sustain damage. More than 2,300 houses collapsed and about 57,500 others were damaged.

A total of 54,285 fish-farming cages were affected, while 153 head of cattle and 4,553 poultry were reported dead or swept away, the authority said. / XINHUA