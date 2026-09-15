Kawhi trade to Raptors finally OK’d

THE trade sending Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors is finally complete, with the NBA approving the deal between the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The trade, agreed to two and a half months ago, sends Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a pick swap.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto,” Raptors general manager and executive vice president Bobby Webster said. “His impact on our organization, our city and our country is undeniable and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value. We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship.”

The deal is a major move for Toronto, which won the 2019 NBA title with Leonard leading the way and is expected to contend in the Eastern Conference.

However, the trade was put on hold in early July pending the resolution of the NBA’s investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented salary-cap rules in connection with Leonard’s compensation.

The NBA imposed massive penalties on the Clippers earlier this month following the investigation, suspending owner Steve Ballmer for one year, fining the team $30 million and forcing it to forfeit five first-round draft picks, among other sanctions.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, was fined $700,000 as a result of the investigation. He was not suspended and his contract was not voided. The Raptors evidently are confident that his status will not be affected.

Leonard, 35, spent one season in Toronto and led the Raptors to their only NBA championship. He is coming off the highest-scoring season of his career, averaging 27.9 points in 65 games for the Clippers.

A seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, Leonard is a two-time NBA champion, having also won with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He is regarded as one of the league’s top defensive players.

He is expected to sign an extension with the Raptors once the trade is finalized, according to AP.

Toronto visits the Clippers on Nov. 2 and hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1. The teams are also scheduled to meet in a preseason game in Vancouver on Oct. 10. / LBG