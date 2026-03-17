Kerr hits 600th win

KRISTAPS Porzingis racked up 30 points and De’Anthony Melton added 27 as the Golden State Warriors ended a five-game skid with a 125-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night (Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in PH), a victory that also gave head coach Steve Kerr his 600th career win.

According to an Associated Press (AP) report, Kerr reached the milestone in his 943rd regular-season game, making him one of the fastest coaches in NBA history to do so.

Only Phil Jackson (805 games), Pat Riley (832), and Gregg Popovich (887) got there quicker, based on data from the Elias Sports Bureau shared by the Warriors.

“It’s surreal to hear my name in that group,” Kerr said, as reported by AP. “But I can tell you that one thing that bonds us all together — those names and mine — is talent. You can’t win in this league without great players, and I was blessed from the day I took this job with incredible talent.”

That talent has been tested recently, as the Warriors have been forced to navigate a difficult stretch without stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The return of Draymond Green and Porzingis, both of whom rested during Sunday’s loss in New York, provided the necessary boost for a Golden State team currently fighting for positioning in the Western Conference play-in race.

The Warriors built a 17-point lead in the second quarter, only for the Wizards to rally and cut the deficit to 64-57 by halftime. Golden State pushed its advantage back to 15 early in the fourth, and although Washington threatened again, it couldn’t get closer than five points.

The Wizards, who got 21 points in 21 minutes from Trae Young, have now lost 12 straight games. Despite the slump, they have yet to fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

In other games, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 124-112, Portland beat Brooklyn 114-95, Boston Celtics topped Phoenix Suns 120-112, New Orleans Pelicans routed Dallas Mavericks 129-111, Chicago Bulls overwhelmed Memphis Grizzlies 132-107, Los Angeles Lakers edged Houston 100-92, and San Antonio held off the Los Angeles Clippers 119-115. / LBG