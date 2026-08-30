Kidd eyes coaching return after Mavs stint

​HALL of Fame point guard Jason Kidd has expressed openness to returning to the sidelines in the National Basketball Association (NBA), just months after stepping down as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

​Kidd and the Mavericks mutually agreed to part ways last May following a disappointing campaign for Dallas, where they managed just 26 wins against 56 losses.

Kidd has spent 10 years as a head coach with the Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets following his illustrious NBA playing career.

​Across his overall coaching tenure, Kidd holds a 388-395 win-loss record. He also guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, where they ultimately fell to the Boston Celtics.

Kidd has not yet specified which team he is targeting for his potential coaching comeback. / RSC