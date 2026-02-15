Kim defeats addiction, wins first title in 16 years

ANTHONY Kim is a champion again after 16 long years.

Kim, who struggled with addiction and retired from golf in 2012, completed an incredible redemption story as he won his first LIV Golf title and his first win in any tournament since 2010.

The 40-year-old American carded a nine-under-par 63 on the final day to finish three strokes ahead of Spain’s Jon Rahm on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 (Sunday, PH time).

Starting the day five shots off the pace behind leaders Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, Kim produced a flawless round to surge to the top, ending the tournament with an emphatic win. Rahm posted a one-over 71, while DeChambeau stumbled with a four-bogey front nine, ultimately tying for third six shots behind the winner.

This victory marks a triumphant return for the former world number six and three-time PGA Tour winner. Kim returned to competitive golf in 2024 on the LIV Golf circuit after years of battling drug and alcohol addiction, along with periods of suicidal thoughts.

After being relegated last season, he fought back through the LIV Golf Promotions qualifying event last month, securing a full-time spot with Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC for 2026 following Patrick Reed’s sudden exit. Kim’s performance at the Grange is a testament to resilience and determination, signaling that he has truly reclaimed his place among golf’s elite. / RSC