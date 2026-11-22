THE Sacramento Kings stunned the heavily favored Boston Celtics with a thrilling 98-97 victory on Saturday (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, PH time) in the National Basketball Association (NBA) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Keegan Murray’s heroics gave the struggling Kings their first home-court win in 10 home games this season.

The Celtics held a 96-95 lead with 11.8 seconds remaining in the game before Murray grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a putback shot that sealed the triumph for the Kings.

Murray finished the contest with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. He had recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a left ankle injury earlier this month.

De’Andre Hunter chipped in 20 points, Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 17 rebounds before fouling out, and Zach LaVine contributed 13 points.

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum rested and did not play in the matchup. His co-star Paul George paced Boston with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Mike Conley added 19 points, while Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser tallied 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The victory gave the Kings a huge boost, considering Boston is one of the contenders this season.

The Kings have struggled in their campaign and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-14 win-loss record.

On the other hand, the Celtics remained in second place in the Eastern Conference, carrying a 10-5 record. / RSC