Knicks catch fire late, steal Game 1 in San Antonio

THE New York Knicks instantly brought fireworks at the start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, stealing Game 1 from host San Antonio Spurs, 105-95, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday (Thursday, June 4, 2026, PH time).

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson played the hero’s role for the Knicks as he hit a cold-blooded 3-pointer that turned the tide around and gave New York the lead for good with 1:50 left in the final quarter.

Brunson was on fire in the fourth canto as he made 13 of his 30 points in that quarter to lead the Knicks in a roaring road win, which also stretched their win streak to 12 consecutive games in the postseason.

New York is in the chase for its first title in 53 years and somehow on a mission to avenge the loss they had 27 years ago against the same franchise in the 1999 NBA Finals.

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 18 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby made 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

New York ended the back-and-forth Game 1 with a telling 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to steal the opener from Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama collected 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocked shots but came in at a dismal 6-of-21 field-goal shooting.

Stephon Castle chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds, Julian Champagnie contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Filipino-American Dylan Harper handed 16 points off the bench.

Game 2 is on Friday night (Saturday, PH time) still in San Antonio. / RSC