Knicks continue hot start at home with win vs. Grizzlies

JALEN Brunson had 32 points and 10 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks extended their perfect home start by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 133-120 on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, PH time).

Mikal Bridges scored 22 for the Knicks, who have averaged 130.2 points during a five-game winning streak, all at Madison Square Garden.

New York improved to 7-0 at home, its best start there since winning the first 10 games in 2012-13, the season of its last Atlantic Division title.

OG Anunoby added 16 points and Jordan Clarkson had 13 off the bench as the Knicks scored at least 77 points in a half for the third straight game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama had 19 points apiece for Memphis, which has dropped six of seven games. Ja Morant finished with 16 points and 10 assists but shot just 4-for-14.

The Knicks broke a 30-all tie with a 12-0 run to end the first quarter and stretched the lead to 49-30 on Deuce McBride’s three-pointer early in the second.

Clarkson scored 10 in the period as New York built a 77-54 halftime lead. The Grizzlies cut the margin to 10 in the fourth before Brunson’s late baskets sealed it.

76ers 102, Celtics 100

Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a go-ahead putback with 8.7 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers edged the Boston Celtics 102-100.

Rookie Justin Edwards led the Joel Embiid-less Sixers with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-6 from deep. Embiid sat out with right knee soreness.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 for Boston, which led by eight with just over six minutes left before Edwards drilled three straight three-pointers in 78 seconds to put Philadelphia up 93-92. Brown tied it at 100 with 33.5 seconds remaining, but Oubre’s follow shot secured the win.

Andre Drummond stripped Derrick White on Boston’s final possession, and White’s desperate heave missed as time expired.

Thunder 126, Warriors 102

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and dished 11 assists in three quarters, while Chet Holmgren went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field as the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Golden State Warriors

126-102.

Holmgren had 23 points and 11 rebounds, hitting both three-point attempts and all three free throws. Isaiah Joe added 18 points and Ajay Mitchell 17 for the defending champion Thunder (11-1).

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 13 points. Stephen Curry, returning after missing three games with illness, struggled with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting and picked up his fifth foul early in the third quarter.

Despite missing defensive ace Lu Dort (shoulder strain), the Thunder limited Golden State to its second-lowest scoring output of the season.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors won 119-109 at Brooklyn, the Utah Jazz routed the Indiana Pacers 152-128, and the Denver Nuggets triumphed 122-108 at Sacramento. / FROM THE WIRES