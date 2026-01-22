Knicks crush Nets by 54, end four-game slide

THE New York Knicks snapped a four-game losing streak in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night (Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, PH time), routing the Brooklyn Nets 120-66 in what stands as the most lopsided victory in franchise history.

As reported by the Associated Press, the 54-point margin of victory surpassed the team’s previous record of 48 points, with the Knicks leading by as many as 59 during the contest.

Jalen Brunson spearheaded the offense with 20 points, while Landry Shamet delivered a perfect shooting performance, going 6 for 6 from three-point range to contribute 18 points.

The victory extended New York’s dominance in the local rivalry, marking its 13th consecutive win over the Nets. The streak began in February 2023, shortly after the Nets traded away superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who had previously led Brooklyn to nine straight wins over the Knicks.

The game was firmly in New York’s control from the opening tip. A 14-0 run midway through the first quarter gave the Knicks an early 18-6 lead, and they closed the period with another 14-3 spurt to enter the second frame up 38-20.

After heading into the halftime break with a 60-38 lead, the Knicks opened the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run to further embarrass their cross-town rivals. The second half proved to be a total mismatch, with New York outscoring Brooklyn 60-28 over the final two periods.

The Nets, who have now lost eight of their last nine games, struggled to find any offensive traction. Michael Porter Jr. was the team’s leading scorer, but was held to just 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

The lopsided scoreboard offered a massive turnaround for the Knicks, who just two days prior were subjected to heavy booing from their home crowd during a 30-point first-half deficit against Dallas.

Around the league, Cleveland earned a 94-87 victory at Charlotte, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-104, Detroit triumphed 112-104 on the road against New Orleans, Atlanta edged Memphis 124-122, Oklahoma City secured a 122-102 win over Milwaukee, and Toronto took down Sacramento 122-109. / LBG