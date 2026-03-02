Knicks halt Spurs run

THE New York Knicks snapped the San Antonio Spurs’ 11-game winning streak with a dominant 114-89 victory on Sunday (Monday, March 2, 2026, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Mikal Bridges led the charge with 25 points, while Jalen Brunson added 24, helping the Knicks recover from a cold start to dismantle the league’s hottest team.

The Spurs, who went unbeaten in February, finally fell flat after a massive 26-2 Knicks run in the first half. Victor Wembanyama paced San Antonio with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in his return to Madison Square Garden, but the team’s 22 turnovers and a 54-41 rebounding deficit proved too much to overcome.

Mohamed Diawara contributed 14 points off the bench for New York, which also beat San Antonio earlier this season to win the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

San Antonio led 19-7 late in the first quarter after Stephon Castle’s three-pointer. But Brunson scored 11 points in the final 1:52 of the period to give New York a 22-21 edge. The Knicks then opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run and stretched the lead to as many as 26 points.

Cavaliers 106, Nets 102

James Harden returned from a broken thumb to guide the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Harden tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while teammate Jarrett Allen chipped in 20 points to help Cleveland snap a two-game skid.

Evan Mobley posted 16 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which improved to 12-1 in its last 13 meetings with Brooklyn.

The Nets suffered their eighth consecutive loss despite 26 points from Michael Porter Jr. and 23 from Danny Wolf. The defeat dropped Brooklyn to 15-45 overall.

Wolves 117, Nuggets 108

The Western Conference standings saw a shift as the Minnesota Timberwolves moved into fourth place by defeating the Denver Nuggets 117-108. Anthony Edwards scored 21 points and Bones Hyland added 18 against his former team to help Minnesota sweep its three-game road trip.

Nikola Jokic put up a valiant 35 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, but the Nuggets couldn’t stave off their Northwest Division rivals. Jamal Murray contributed 25 points in the loss, which left Denver trailing Minnesota by one game in the West.

In other action, the Chicago Bulls cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 120-97, and Memphis earned a 125-106 road victory at Indiana. The Atlanta Hawks put on a scoring clinic to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 135-101, while Detroit secured a 106-92 win over Orlando.

Oklahoma City took a 100-87 win at Dallas and the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-98. In the Western late games, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 137-117, and the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Sacramento Kings 128-104. / LBG