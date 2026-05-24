Knicks kick Cavs to 3-0 hole

PH time).

Knicks star Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 30 points, while Mikal Bridges added 22 on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting, and O.G. Anunoby chipped in 21 points.

Big man Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, while Josh Hart delivered 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

League statistics heavily favor the Knicks, as no team in NBA history has ever recovered to win a series after trailing 0-3.

Despite the advantage, Brunson and Anunoby stressed in an NBA article that the Knicks cannot afford to be complacent.

“The series isn’t over,” said Anunoby. “Just keep our foot on their necks and just try to win the game.”

“Just focus on one possession at a time,” said Brunson. “The way we’ve been having that mindset these past couple weeks, we have to continue it, if not actually better.”

The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals 27 years ago, where the San Antonio Spurs defeated them. The franchise has not won an NBA championship since 1973.

/ RSC