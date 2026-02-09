Knicks, L.A. Clippers, Heat, Raptors score blowouts

JALEN Brunson scored 31 points and Josh Hart added 19 as the New York Knicks defeated the cold-shooting Boston Celtics, 111-89, on Sunday (Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, PH time), an Associated Press (AP) report said.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who never trailed over the final 42 minutes. Mikal Bridges added 14 points, while recently acquired Jose Alvarado chipped in 12 as New York shot 14-of-45 (40 percent) from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points and Derrick White added 19 as the Celtics saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Baylor Scheierman, who started in place of the injured Sam Hauser, posted 10 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Boston struggled offensively, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 7-of-41 (17.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

The matchup featured two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, with Boston entering the game holding a one-game lead over New York for second place. The teams will meet again on April 9 in New York.

The Knicks pushed their lead to 85-68 entering the fourth quarter after closing the third period on a 20-7 run. Brunson then scored 10 straight points to stretch the lead to 23 with four minutes remaining.

New York led 60-53 at halftime behind Brunson’s 19 first-half points.

Clippers 115, Wolves 96

In another game, Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 115-96 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the AP reported.

John Collins scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser also had 15. The Clippers seized control with a 17-3 run late in the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards paced Minnesota with 23 points, while Julius Randle added 17. The Timberwolves have now lost three of their last four games, all against teams with losing records. Minnesota shot just 8-of-33 from three-point range and committed

20 turnovers.

Ayo Dosunmu, playing his first game for Minnesota after a trade from Chicago, finished with 11 points and two steals.

Heat 132, Wizards 101

Kasparas Jakucionis went 6-for-6 from three-point range and scored 22 points as the Miami Heat routed the Washington Wizards, 132-101.

Bam Adebayo also scored 22 points, while Norman Powell added 21. Kel’el Ware posted 19 points and 14 rebounds as Miami snapped a two-game losing streak and recorded its 14th game this season scoring at least 130 points.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Miami moved within half a game of seventh-place Orlando in the Eastern Conference.

Tristan Vukcevic led Washington with 14 points, while Alex Sarr added 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Wizards also lost Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly to injuries during the game.

Raptors 122, Pacers 104

Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers, 122-104.

Barnes shot 12-of-20 from the field and also tallied six assists, four blocks and two steals in 33 minutes. Toronto improved to 32-22.

RJ Barrett contributed 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 10 points and 10 rebounds in his Toronto debut after being acquired in a trade with Golden State.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 18 points, followed by Jay Huff with 15 and Jarace Walker with 13. The injury-hit Pacers have now lost four straight games and fallen to 13-40. / LBG